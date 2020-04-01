Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,516,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $856,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

