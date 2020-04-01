Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,798,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,924 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,670.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,793,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,102 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

NYSE PSA opened at $198.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.27.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Fair Isaac Co. Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF
Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Public Storage
Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc
Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF
Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Prudential Financial Inc
