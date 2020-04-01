Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,798,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,924 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,670.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,793,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,102 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

NYSE PSA opened at $198.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.27.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

