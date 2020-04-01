Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 921 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 46,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $163.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.49. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.