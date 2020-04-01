Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 358,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 108,149 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 104,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period.

GNR opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.