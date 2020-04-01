Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 358,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 108,149 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 104,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period.

GNR opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fair Isaac Co. Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
Fair Isaac Co. Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF
Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF
Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Public Storage
Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Public Storage
Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc
Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc
Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF
Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF
Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Prudential Financial Inc
Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Prudential Financial Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report