Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,049 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $47,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.