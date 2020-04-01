Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Director Donald Douglas Patteson, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Director Donald Douglas Patteson, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $15,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,610 shares in the company, valued at $884,248.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

