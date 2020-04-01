Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,749 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $3,596,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $5,769,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RingCentral from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on RingCentral from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.27.

NYSE RNG opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.02. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $256.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.11 and a beta of 0.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $3,884,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,621 shares in the company, valued at $52,834,026.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $24,869,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

