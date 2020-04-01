Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

NYSE:ACN opened at $163.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.62. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

