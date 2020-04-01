Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

NYSE:CL opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

