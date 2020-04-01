Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

