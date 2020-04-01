Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 189 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $222,274,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,056.8% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,560,275.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $163.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.49. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fair Isaac Co. Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
Fair Isaac Co. Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF
Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF
Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Public Storage
Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Public Storage
Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc
Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc
Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF
Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF
Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Prudential Financial Inc
Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Prudential Financial Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report