Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 189 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $222,274,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,056.8% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,560,275.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $163.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.49. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

