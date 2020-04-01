Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 824.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after acquiring an additional 652,555 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

