Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 844 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Edison International by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

