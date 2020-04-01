Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 748 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

