Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $69,000 in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.54.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,683,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,454. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

