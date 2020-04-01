Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,638 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $6,418,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,818,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,204,000 after purchasing an additional 359,312 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,969,000. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

