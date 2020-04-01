Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4,493.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.