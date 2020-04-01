776 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9467 dividend. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.