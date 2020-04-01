Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 712 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,206,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $349,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fair Isaac Co. Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
Fair Isaac Co. Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF
Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF
Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Public Storage
Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Public Storage
Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc
Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc
Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF
Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF
Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Prudential Financial Inc
Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Prudential Financial Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report