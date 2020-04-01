350 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after purchasing an additional 345,138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198 over the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HII opened at $182.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Citigroup downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.