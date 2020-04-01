BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 13,865 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4,905.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 380,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 372,787 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 939,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,176,000 after buying an additional 112,777 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,130,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,583,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 37,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $2,528,874.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,974,099.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,824,968 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

