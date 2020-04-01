Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $75,000 in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.56.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.