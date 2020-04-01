Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $75,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $60.73.

