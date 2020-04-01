BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,457 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 617,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth $1,954,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 662,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.95.

Shares of AFL opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. AFLAC’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.