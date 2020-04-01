Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 239 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,666,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 32,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $702,139,000 after purchasing an additional 547,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,279,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,411,269,000 after purchasing an additional 408,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,900,000 after acquiring an additional 372,268 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $318.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

