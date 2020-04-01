Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $77,000 in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKQ opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $43.74.

