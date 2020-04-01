Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,236 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $31,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,315,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1,496.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 559,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 524,707 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,465,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $873.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

