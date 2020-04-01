Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cactus by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after buying an additional 64,308 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 425,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Cactus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 374,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $7,115,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 114,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 91,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

WHD opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Cactus Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

