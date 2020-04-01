Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Spartan Motors worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,134,000. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 365,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 245,624 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $2,418,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $2,252,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,946,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Spartan Motors had a positive return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPAR shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $224,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

