DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $20.78 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $1,573,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $495.21 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.47.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

