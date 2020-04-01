DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $20.87 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.15% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $20,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,705.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,029,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,779,439 shares of company stock worth $206,968,843 and have sold 2,518 shares worth $310,953. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

