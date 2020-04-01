American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 479.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,258 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $21,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 789,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after buying an additional 420,777 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.63.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

