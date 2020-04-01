Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,032 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $28,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,612,000 after buying an additional 481,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $446,977,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $1,965,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.69.

Shares of BK stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.