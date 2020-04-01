DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 32,147 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

NYSE:MS opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

