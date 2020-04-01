Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.19. Popular Inc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.