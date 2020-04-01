Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) to Hold

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHCT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

