Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Update

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,328,200 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the February 27th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAPO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 394.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

VAPO opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.77. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.