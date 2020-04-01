Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JMAT. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,042.22 ($40.02).

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,717 ($22.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,343.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,814.47.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider John Walker acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £404.85 ($532.56). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Insiders purchased 3,964 shares of company stock worth $10,268,418 over the last 90 days.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Auto Trader Group Price Target Lowered to GBX 557 at Goldman Sachs Group
Auto Trader Group Price Target Lowered to GBX 557 at Goldman Sachs Group
Johnson Matthey Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
Johnson Matthey Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
United Utilities Group Price Target Cut to GBX 1,020 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
United Utilities Group Price Target Cut to GBX 1,020 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 9,435 Shares of Union Pacific Co.
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 9,435 Shares of Union Pacific Co.
PepsiCo, Inc. Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main
PepsiCo, Inc. Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report