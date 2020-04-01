Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JMAT. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,042.22 ($40.02).

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,717 ($22.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,343.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,814.47.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider John Walker acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £404.85 ($532.56). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Insiders purchased 3,964 shares of company stock worth $10,268,418 over the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

