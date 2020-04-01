United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,020 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UU. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HSBC raised United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays raised United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut United Utilities Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 865 ($11.38) to GBX 1,128 ($14.84) in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,011.90 ($13.31).

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 879.20 ($11.57) on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 942.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 904.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41.

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total value of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

