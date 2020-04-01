PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,451 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Shares of PEP opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.