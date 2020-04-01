Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,907 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.13% of Tc Pipelines worth $64,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,891 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TRP stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 74.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.