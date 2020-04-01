Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 139,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Euronav as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EURN. DNB Markets cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

