Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,612 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,612 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Plains GP worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGP opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $983.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $970,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong acquired 70,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

