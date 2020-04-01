Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,113 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 163.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.00. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $168.16 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

