Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hasbro from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

