Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,345 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the 1st quarter worth about $2,588,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Property Reit news, CFO Bryan K. Davis bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $458,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $458,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPR. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

BPR stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.69%.

Brookfield Property Reit Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (?BPR?) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (?BPY?) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

