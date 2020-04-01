Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Sonic Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,028,000 after acquiring an additional 465,566 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 165,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 118,461 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,910,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,178 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345 in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SAH opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. Sonic Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

