Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 275.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $488.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.64 and a 200 day moving average of $364.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $518.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,392,738.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

