72,375 Shares in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,620,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

IR opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.19.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

