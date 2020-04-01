Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.64 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 197.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,947 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000,000 after acquiring an additional 446,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,269,000 after acquiring an additional 79,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,601,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 727,785 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,556,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,454,000 after acquiring an additional 424,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.86. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

